Bicyclist veers across state Route 509, struck by car. Traffic snarled

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on state Route 509 just west of Taylor Way Friday afternoon.
The male bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in serious condition after the 1:15 p.m. accident, said Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.
Cool said the highway has been reduced to one lane in each direction while an investigation is conducted. As of 4 p.m., traffic is congested in both directions on Route 509.
The driver of the vehicle was headed toward Tacoma on Route 509 when the bicyclist, also headed in the same direction, veered across the roadway, Cool said. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the bicyclist.
The vehicle driver is not suspected of being under the influence, Cool said.
The investigation is expected to last several hours.
