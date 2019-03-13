Man found dead after Buckley house fire has been identified

A man found dead inside a Buckley house after a fire swept through has been identified as 70-year-old Steven Rhoades.
The fire was reported about 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Rosewood Drive.
City firefighters found the home engulfed in flames and worked to quickly douse the blaze.
Crews found Rhoades’ body inside once the fire was extinguished.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause of death.
