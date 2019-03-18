Local

Woman found dead after mobile home fire

By Stacia Glenn

March 18, 2019 10:29 AM

A woman was found dead Sunday night after a fire ripped through a mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The victim has not been identified.

Crews were called about 10:45 p.m. to the 20800 block of 91st Street East and found flames shooting from a double-wide mobile home.

The first fire engine arrived within seven minutes. Two others were 90 seconds after that, Chief Bud Backer said.

When firefighters entered the mobile home, they found a woman dead on the bedroom floor.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Crews remained on scene until 2:25 a.m. Monday putting out hot spots.

