Woman found dead after mobile home fire

A woman was found dead Sunday night after a fire ripped through a mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The victim has not been identified.
Crews were called about 10:45 p.m. to the 20800 block of 91st Street East and found flames shooting from a double-wide mobile home.
The first fire engine arrived within seven minutes. Two others were 90 seconds after that, Chief Bud Backer said.
When firefighters entered the mobile home, they found a woman dead on the bedroom floor.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.
Crews remained on scene until 2:25 a.m. Monday putting out hot spots.
