Central Co-op gains new CEO as Tacoma store renovations continue

Central Co-op, which came into Tacoma a few years ago after it merged with the Tacoma Food Co-op, has a new CEO.
Catherine Willis Cleveland replaces interim CEO Garland McQueen, who plans to return to Georgia to spend time with his family, according to a co-op announcement.
McQueen will remain in the area for a short time “to ensure continuity with the Co-op’s anticipated store opening in Tacoma in the coming months,” according to a news release.
McQueen led the co-op after the departure of CEO Dan Arnett, who was at the helm when the co-op’s Sixth Avenue Tacoma store closed in July 2016.
The Tacoma store’s new location, 4502 N. Pearl St., has been undergoing renovations for the past year. Its opening date was pushed back at different times after delays in the project over sprinkler design and a re-engineered refrigeration system, among other issues.
Recent updates on its project website show the installation of a new refrigeration rack, trench digging for a sewer line and the addition of new sidewalks and HVAC system.
Previously, Cleveland has served as store director and community relations manager at PCC Community Markets, as well as 10 years’ leadership in nonprofits.
“When I was growing up, my mother coordinated a cooperative produce-buying club off our front porch,” she said in the co-op’s news release. “I have carried those cooperative values with me ever since. I am thrilled to be taking this leadership role at Central Co-op and to help guide this community-grown grocer into the future.”
Co-op board Chairman Brian Bessembinders said in the release: “Her past success in managing PCC stores, her familiarity with the cooperative business model and her extensive experience contributing to the growth of nonprofits make us confident that she will be able to hit the ground running as we celebrate the opening of our new Tacoma store and look ahead to future projects at our Seattle store and beyond.”
In a Jan. 9 posting on the grocer’s blog, construction at the Tacoma store was estimated to take 12 weeks if there were no glitches, and one month after that for store prep and hiring.
“Because our previous estimates were so wrong, we’re being really conservative about announcing a new time line,” the co-op posted on Facebook early this month. “That said, construction is going very well, so we’re planning on announcing a grand opening as soon as we’re sure we’re almost there. We can’t wait to open!”
The leadership transition will not affect the Tacoma store’s time line, a representative told The News Tribune on Monday.
For those seeking employment at the Tacoma store, more information is at https://bit.ly/2ucpPCx
