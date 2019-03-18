Record highs could hit Tacoma and environs Tuesday, National Weather Service says

Don’t put away the sunglasses just yet.
Sunny skies and record highs are forecast across the Puget Sound region for Tuesday, building on a stretch of unseasonably warm weather.
“Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s to mid-70s. Expecting record highs across the area,” the National Weather Service Office in Seattle reported Monday.
The forecast calls for a high of 74 in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon, with the lows slipping to the mid-40s overnight.
Enjoy it while you can. A cooling trend is expected to begin Wednesday, with highs dipping back into the 60s, and the forecast calls for a chance of rain and 50-degree highs by Friday.
