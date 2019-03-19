Woman killed in mobile home fire has been identified

A woman killed in a Bonney Lake mobile home fire Sunday night has been identified as Sandra Penland.
Penland, 55, was home alone when a fire broke out in her double-wide trailer in the 20800 block of 91st Street East.
East Pierce firefighters arrived within seven minutes after being called about 10:45 p.m.
When they entered the mobile home to douse the flames, crews found Penland’s body on the bedroom floor.
She died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
