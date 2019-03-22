New Lakewood mental health clinic opens for veterans, families

A new mental health care option for military families is available in Lakewood.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities celebrated its grand opening Friday. The clinic had an earlier “soft” opening.
The clinic, wich was recently touted in Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier’s State of the County address, will offer mental health services to veterans and their families, regardless of discharge status or ability to pay.
The clinic is part of the nonprofit Cohen Veterans Network, which has 11 clinics nationwide to support post-9/11 veterans and military families, as well as National Guard and Reserves. The network’s first clinic opened in 2016. The Lakewood location is its first Washington state clinic.
“Our team at the new Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities is uniquely positioned to serve the veteran community here in Lakewood, the Tacoma area and throughout Washington,” said clinic director Nichole Ayres in a news release.
“As a member of a military family myself, I have seen these issues firsthand, and I am thrilled to be part of a movement to expand availability to essential services, particularly given the alarming rate of suicides among veterans.”
State and local officials were on hand for Friday’s event.
According to the network, the clinic will be able to serve 500 veterans in the first year, offering same-day appointments for those in crisis along with online one-on-one therapy.
The online “telehealth” option can assist clients seeking treatment for “depression, anxiety, PTSD, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transitional challenges, relationship problems and child behavioral problems,” according to the release.
The clinic is the latest example of mental health services becoming more of a priority in Pierce County. Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital in Tacoma, a 120-inpatient bed facility, also is set to open soon.
Clinic information
▪ 6103 Mt. Tacoma Drive SW, Lakewood
▪ Online: https://www.valleycities.org/cohenclinic
▪ 24-hour hotline: 253-833-7444
