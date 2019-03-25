Man killed when fire rips through Graham mobile home

A man died Sunday morning after a fire tore through his mobile home, according to Graham Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters were called about 10:15 a.m. to the 22500 block of 90th Avenue East by a neighbor who spotted flames and smoke.
Although crews initially entered the home to douse the blaze, firefighters retreated after noticing signs warning about explosives inside.
It took about 15 minutes to put out the fire.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
The man’s body was found inside when firefighters searched the home.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Fire officials said the man lived there alone, and they did not find explosives inside.
The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office will determine what started the fire.
Comments