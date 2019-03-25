Man set fire to his mobile home before killing himself, officials say

A man found dead Sunday after a Graham mobile home fire committed suicide, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The 50-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators believe he first set fire to his mobile home in the 22500 block of 90th Avenue East.
A neighbor saw flames about 10:15 a.m. and called 911.
Graham firefighters attempted to enter the home to extinguish the blaze, but were forced to fight the fire from outside the home after seeing a sign warning about explosives inside.
It took about 15 minutes for the fire to be put out, and the man’s body was discovered.
No explosives were found.
