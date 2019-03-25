Local

Man set fire to his mobile home before killing himself, officials say

By Stacia Glenn

March 25, 2019 01:56 PM

Man dies when fire tears through Graham mobile home

Firefighters found the body of a man inside a Graham mobile home Sunday after dousing a fire that damaged the inside of the home. Firefighters initially retreated after noticing signs warning about explosives inside. None were found.
By
Up Next
Firefighters found the body of a man inside a Graham mobile home Sunday after dousing a fire that damaged the inside of the home. Firefighters initially retreated after noticing signs warning about explosives inside. None were found.
By

A man found dead Sunday after a Graham mobile home fire committed suicide, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 50-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe he first set fire to his mobile home in the 22500 block of 90th Avenue East.

A neighbor saw flames about 10:15 a.m. and called 911.

Graham firefighters attempted to enter the home to extinguish the blaze, but were forced to fight the fire from outside the home after seeing a sign warning about explosives inside.

It took about 15 minutes for the fire to be put out, and the man’s body was discovered.

No explosives were found.

  Comments  