Job fair to feature broad range of employers, free lunch for first 500 participants

How about finding a job and getting a free lunch to boot? An upcoming entry-level job fair can help with both.
Hire 253 Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, will be at the Goodwill Milgard Work Opportunity Center 714 S. 27th St., Tacoma.
Free lunch will be available for up to the first 500 attending, provided by Goodwill’s culinary school.
This is the fifth time for the job fair organized by Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region and more than 10 partner organizations in Pierce County.
The first Hire 253 event was in November 2017. Its event in October drew more than 600 attendees with 32 percent landing jobs.
The goal remains the same — to end homelessness in the area one job at a time, according to Kelly Blucher, event organizer and Community Engagement Manager at Goodwill, in a news release.
The expectation also is to continue support for those who don’t find work at Wednesday’s event.
“For those who do not land a job on April 3, our network of resource providers will continue to help willing attendees by furnishing job seekers with career, job skill and job placement programs that will make them more competitive moving forward.”
Participating employers include Amazon, City of Tacoma, Columbia Bank, DaVita, Emerald Queen Hotel and Casinos, FedEx Ground, Kitsap 911, Milgard Manufacturing, MultiCare, Safeway, the U.S. Postal Service and more.
Groups assisting Goodwill with the event include Catholic Community Services, Molina Healthcare, the REACH Center, Sound Outreach, Salvation Army Tacoma, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Living Access Support Alliance, the Metropolitan Development Council, Amerigroup, Valeo Vocation and WorkSource Pierce.
The event is free and open to the public. You can register ahead of time online at https://bit.ly/2VbaiyL
