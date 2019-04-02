Local

Motorcyclist killed in I-5 crash has been identified

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-5 northbound in Tacoma

Firefighters and police at the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist on I-5 northbound Friday in Tacoma. By
Firefighters and police at the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist on I-5 northbound Friday in Tacoma. By

A motorcyclist killed Friday after running into the back of a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Tacoma has been identified. 

Mike Ashworth, 44, was traveling home to Granite Falls after buying the bike in Portland when he tried to change lanes. 

Traffic slowed about then, causing Ashworth to rear-end a vehicle and crash near South M Street, according to the Washington State Patrol. 

His wife, Suzie, was driving in a car behind him and witnessed the collision. 

“It was horrific,” she told KOMO News. “I just remember slamming on my brakes and not wanting to hit him and getting out of the car and running over to him.” 

Mike Ashworth was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He leaves behind his wife and four sons. 

Troopers said initial reports that Ashworth was run over by a vehicle after his bike went down did not appear to be true.

 The collision shut down all lanes of northbound I-5 for about three hours.

