Naval shipyard to hold job fair in Tacoma

Aided by tugboats the USS Abraham Lincoln is guided on its way to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard of Bremerton in 2003. The shipyard is holding a job fair at the Greater Tacoma Convention center. JIM BRYANT Associated Press file, 2003

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility will be recruiting in Tacoma for new hires this month.

The shipyard is planning to host a job fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 17 and 18 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St.

The event is looking for more than 150 skilled, experienced workers to fill a variety of positions. Those not hired at this event could be recruited at a later date as positions become available.

According to its announcement, the shipyard is looking for chemists, electricians, painters, welders, engineers, administrators and program analysts, among other positions.

Attendees can apply for jobs located in Bremerton and Everett and are asked to bring resumes and prepare for on-the-spot interviews. Because of security restrictions, large bags such as backpacks are not allowed inside the job fair.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens and able to pass physical fitness and security screenings.

More information, hiring links and specific hiring needs are at https://bit.ly/2UxJnjL

