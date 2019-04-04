Tacoma OB/GYN gets jail and license suspended after sex crimes with girl

A doctor who worked at Madigan Army Medical Center and a women’s health clinic in Tacoma is incarcerated and has had his medical license suspended after being found guilty by a military court of having sex with an underage girl.

Doctor Robert H. Holland is barred from contact with patients after the state Department of Health restricted his medical license pending further legal action, the department announced last week.

The obstetrician/gynecologist was convicted on April 25, 2018 of carnal knowledge-sexual intercourse with a girl under 16. He also was found guilty by court-martial of indecent acts upon a girl under 16.

The military judge sentenced Holland, a retired major, to 15 months of confinement and dismissed him from the service, according to foia.army.mil.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Details of the court martial were not immediately available. It is not uncommon for the military to return someone to active duty status for a court martial if the alleged crime took place while that person was in the service.

Holland, who was born in 1962, is currently in jail. He uses H., B. or both as middle initials.

Holland was hired as a civilian contractor at Madigan in February 2011, according to hospital spokesman Jay Ebbeson. Holland left that position in January 2014.

In Febuary 2014, Holland was hired at Franciscan Women’s Health Associates at St. Joseph, where he worked as an OB/GYN.

“We learned of Dr. Holland’s crimes when military police reached out to us as part of their investigation,” said Cary Evans, a spokesman for CHI Franciscan. “We cooperated with investigators and immediately put Dr. Holland on leave to ensure the safety of patients and staff, and he was ultimately terminated from his position.”

Holland was placed on leave from CHI Franciscan Oct. 13, 2017 and terminated June 12, 2018.

Holland cannot see, examine or treat patients until the latest legal actions are resolved, the health department said.

According to documents, Holland was first issued his Washington state medical license in 1999. He completed both his internship and residency at Madigan from 1997 to 2001, according to Ebbeson.