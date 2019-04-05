New parks could be coming to the growing suburbs of Pierce County, including South Hill

New community plans mean new potential zoning for unincorporated Pierce County Pierce County is updating its community plans for Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland, and South Hill communities. The plans will look at new zoning regulations in parts of each community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pierce County is updating its community plans for Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland, and South Hill communities. The plans will look at new zoning regulations in parts of each community.

Residents in Frederickson soon will see activity along Military Road East.

Construction is slated to begin this year on Cross Park, which sits on 64 acres owned by Pierce County between 176th Street East and Military Road East.

It’s just one of the parks projects in the works throughout Pierce County.

More could be coming.

Pierce County officials are zeroing in on land they’re interested in acquiring for recreational purposes.

Those areas are identified in Community Plans for South Hill, Frederickson, Mid-County and Parkland/Spanaway/Midland.

The county is currently working to update the plans, which haven’t been updated since the early 2000s.

“We worked with our Parks and Recreation Department to look at priority areas to acquire or improve the parks we already have,” said county planner Jessica Gwilt.

One of those improvements came earlier this year in the form of a 2-acre gated dog park at Meridian Habitat Park in South Hill.

County Councilman Dave Morell, whose district includes South Hill, said the park has been well-received.

“I think it’s the first time in a long time that parks are being funded in a way that’s positive, and we’re seeing a lot of projects coming forth,” Morell said.

Part of that’s due to a decision by the County Council to increase park impact fees several years ago, which help fund new projects or amenities. Impact fees are a one-time fee collected from a developer when new homes or apartments are built.

The Community Plans propose using funds from the “newly-adopted park impact fee” for new projects.

Potential future park sites and continuing projects include:

Frederickson

▪ Development of Cross Park

▪ Properties connected to Clover Creek

▪ 12 acres of forest adjacent to Naches Trail Elementary along Waller Road East

▪ 25-acre property of former Brewer’s Sports Complex at 6715 176th Street East

▪ 36-acre Pierce County Waller Road property between 166th Street East and 172nd Street East

South Hill

▪ Development of Cross-County Commuter/Pipeline

▪ Extension of Foothills Trail

Parkland/Spanaway/Midland

▪ Mayfair Playfield expansion

▪ Spanaway area property in the vicinity state Route 7 and 169th Street East

▪ Property near Prairie House Museum

▪ Spanaway property south of 152nd Street and SR-7

▪ Parkland Core Trail development

Mid-County (located along Canyon Road, north and south of State Route 512)

▪ Development of 160-acre Orangegate Park

▪ Development of Pipeline/Cross County Commuter trail