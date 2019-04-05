Local

Don’t face Alzheimer’s alone: Series of talks helps in understanding memory loss

‘My mother died of Alzheimer’s – we need affordable and effective treatment’

Suzanne Wronsky's mother lost many years of her life to Alzheimer's disease. In the search for treatments for Alzheimer's, Wronsky makes the case that not only innovation but affordability are needed. By
Every 65 seconds, someone in this country develops Alzheimer’s disease, according to the national Alzheimer’s Association.

That means just about every day, someone in this area is dealing with a new diagnosis for themselves or someone they know.

With that in mind, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is hosting a series of talks, “Oh My Gosh, Now What?” The group estimates roughly 108,000 people in this state are currently living with the disease.

The sessions are free and open to the public. The talks are presented by Kris Sawyers-Dowling and Jessica Girard, Aging and Disability Resources case managers who specialize in practical help for individuals and families dealing with memory loss.

The hour-long talks start at noon and are scheduled each Thursday at the Parkland/Spanaway Branch Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S. in Parkland. Session topics are as follows:

April 11: “How does the disease progress? What should I expect?”

April 18: “How do I start the conversation? How do I cope with the shock?”

April 25: “What are the typical moods and behaviors? How do I manage them?”

May 2: “How do I pay for care? What are the legal things I should do?”

May 9: “Where can I turn for help? What are the resources I can rely on?”

For more information, call the Pierce County ADRC at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.

