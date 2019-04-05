Semi crashes into house on Spanaway Loop Road, narrowly missing sleeping couple

Semi crashes into Spanaway home A semi-trailer plowed into a house on Spanaway Loop Road early Friday, six feet from where a couple was sleeping in their bed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A semi-trailer plowed into a house on Spanaway Loop Road early Friday, six feet from where a couple was sleeping in their bed.

A semi-trailer plowed into a house on Spanaway Loop Road early Friday, six feet from where a couple was sleeping in their bed.

Investigators said a suspected drunken driver traveling south crossed the center line about 3 a.m. and struck the semi head-on, causing it to cross a front yard, hit two cars in the driveway and crash into the house.

A car behind the semi was also hit by the pickup truck, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

“The whole place was demolished,” resident Denny Roose told KOMO News. “It really wiped it out.”

Roose and his wife were not injured.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The cab of the semi ended up in the Rooses’ kitchen and destroyed several antiques and collectibles.

Severe damage was done to the home and the building will need to be inspected, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

There was concern about the house collapsing once the semi-trailer was removed because one of the center beams was compromised.

Spanaway Loop Road is closed between 174th St E and Military Road. Officials are unsure when it will reopen.