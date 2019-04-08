Local

2 injured after car crashes into Tacoma convenience store

2 injured after car smashes into Tacoma 7-Eleven

After two vehicles collided in South Tacoma Monday, one crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store. The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. at South 47th and South Oakes streets.
After two vehicles collided in South Tacoma Monday, one crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store. The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. at South 47th and South Oakes streets. By

Two people were injured Monday after a two-car collision forced one of the vehicles to crash into a convenience store in Tacoma.

Firefighters were called about 12:30 p.m. to extricate the car from the wall of a 7-Eleven at South 47th and South Oakes streets.

Details about the original crash were not immediately available, but it caused one car to plow through a wall of the building.

Nobody inside the store was injured.

