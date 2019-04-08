Local
2 injured after car crashes into Tacoma convenience store
2 injured after car smashes into Tacoma 7-Eleven
Two people were injured Monday after a two-car collision forced one of the vehicles to crash into a convenience store in Tacoma.
Firefighters were called about 12:30 p.m. to extricate the car from the wall of a 7-Eleven at South 47th and South Oakes streets.
Details about the original crash were not immediately available, but it caused one car to plow through a wall of the building.
Nobody inside the store was injured.
Comments