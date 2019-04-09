Local

Two dead after SUV careens off Nisqually Road Southwest near DuPont

Two people died Tuesday after a driver lost control of his BMW, went over a cliff and crashed into a tree.

An emergency response team with BMW called the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department about 12:35 p.m. to report a customer had suffered a medical emergency.

Moments later, the OnStar system notified the company that the vehicle’s air bags had deployed.

Deputies responded to the 19900 block of Nisqually Road Southwest south of DuPont and spotted the wreckage several hundred feet below the road.

Emergency workers were still trying at 3 p.m. to extricate the driver and passenger from the 2014 BMV SUV.

There were no skid marks or indications that the driver tried to slow down before veering off the road, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The victims, believed to be elderly, have not been identified.

The driver was a man. The passenger was a woman.

