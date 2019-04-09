Central District welcomes Tacoma Aikikai

Local

Tacoma Aikikai will hold a grand opening celebration 1 to 4 p.m. April 20, at its new location, 2502 S. 12th St.
Tacoma Aikikai has found a new home.

The traditional aikido dojo is planning a grand opening celebration, free and open to the public, from 1 to 4 p.m. April 20 at its new home, 2502 S. 12th St., near the Sixth Avenue Business District.

The new site offers 1,400 square feet of training area in the Elliott Building, which had been vacant for years.

Chief Instructor Ea Murphy arrived in Tacoma from Japan in 2015, and she started offering classes in 2016 at Urban Grace Church downtown. She joined the Spaceworks’ business incubator program and with help from the members was eventually able to relocate to the site at the corner of 12th and Prospect in the Central District.

“Aikido practice offers a direct route to personal and community empowerment,” Ea explained in a news release announcing the new location. “Particularly in the face of today’s challenges, a martial art that promotes conflict resolution and personal choice is extremely valuable.”

Aikido promotes improving flexibility, coordination and overall well-being. It also offers practical applications for safe falling and self-defense.

