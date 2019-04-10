Don’t give up on Topgolf coming to Tacoma. Talks between the city and company continue

Golf amusement park proposed for Tacoma Topgolf is the only company to take a swing at developing a nearly 11-acre parking lot next to the Tacoma Dome. The proposed $30 million development includes three stories of hitting bays. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Topgolf is the only company to take a swing at developing a nearly 11-acre parking lot next to the Tacoma Dome. The proposed $30 million development includes three stories of hitting bays.

The wheels of progress are still turning when it comes to a new golf complex in Tacoma.

Last year The News Tribune reported Topgolf was the only company to respond to a request for bids on about 11 acres of land near Interstate 5 next to the Tacoma Dome.

At that time, Topgolf estimated spending more than $30 million on the project to create a place Dome patrons could go to before and after events.

The city and the company are still in “active discussions,” according to Pat Beard, business development manager with the city’s Economic Development Services Division.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Last year the company and city entered a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly fund and complete detailed analysis related to circulation and parking,” Beard told The News Tribune via email this week. “The bulk of those studies are now complete, and Topgolf and the city are working together to find the best options for providing access and parking for both entertainment venues.”

A Topgolf representative, in a response Wednesday, told The News Tribune that she had no information to share.

The company continues to open new locations elsewhere, and this week announced its first Topgolf Lounge coming to Kirkland.





That site will serve “as the entertainment epicenter of the stunning new ‘Kirkland Urban’ mixed-use complex overlooking Lake Washington,” Topgolf said in a news release.