Local

Couple killed when BMW careened off cliff near DuPont have been identified

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A couple who died Tuesday after their SUV careened off the road and went over a cliff near DuPont have been identified.

Gary Duke, 78, was driving a 2014 BMW in the 19900 block of Nisqually Road Southwest when he apparently suffered a medical emergency.

Using the car’s OnStar system, Duke and his wife, Mary, were able to request help around 12:25 p.m.

Moments later, the system notified BMW that the SUV’s airbags had deployed.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and spotted wreckage several hundred feet below the road.

The BMW struck a tree at the bottom of the hill.

Both Gary and Mary Duke, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple lived in Kent.

Investigators are looking into the crash, and sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said there were no skid marks or other indications that Duke attempted to slow down before veering off the road.

  Comments  

Read Next

Peninsula soccer heard the doubters. The Seahawks are proving them wrong

Gateway: Sports

Peninsula soccer heard the doubters. The Seahawks are proving them wrong

The Peninsula High School boys soccer team is currently sitting in first place in the Class 3A South Sound Conference standings midway through season.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Crime

Suspected thief dies when car jack slips and crushes him in Pierce County field

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service