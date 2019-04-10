Couple killed when BMW careened off cliff near DuPont have been identified

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A couple who died Tuesday after their SUV careened off the road and went over a cliff near DuPont have been identified.

Gary Duke, 78, was driving a 2014 BMW in the 19900 block of Nisqually Road Southwest when he apparently suffered a medical emergency.

Using the car’s OnStar system, Duke and his wife, Mary, were able to request help around 12:25 p.m.

Moments later, the system notified BMW that the SUV’s airbags had deployed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and spotted wreckage several hundred feet below the road.

The BMW struck a tree at the bottom of the hill.

Both Gary and Mary Duke, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple lived in Kent.

Investigators are looking into the crash, and sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said there were no skid marks or other indications that Duke attempted to slow down before veering off the road.