Area business leaders honored by UWT Milgard School of Business

The 18th annual Business Leadership Awards, presented by the UWT Milgard School of Business, were held Thursday night in Tacoma. The News Tribune

The University of Washington Tacoma Milgard School of Business Awards on Thursday honored four local business leaders for their work in the area.

The awards were presented Thursday evening at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

The award winners:

▪ Kurt Carlson, president and CEO of Propel Insurance, business leader of the year.

▪ Ketul Patel, CEO of CHI Franciscan, nonprofit leader of the year.

▪ Henry Schatz, chairman of General Plastics, lifetime achievement.

▪ Liz Dunbar, retired executive director of Tacoma Community House, nonprofit lifetime achievement.

A special distinguished leadership award was given to former News Tribune president and publisher David Zeeck for his work with UW and UWT and South Sound Together. He serves on the UW’s Board of Regents.