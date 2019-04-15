Local

New leadership coming to Tacoma Fire Department with chief’s retirement

Toryono Green is poised to become the next chief of the Tacoma Fire Department after Jim Duggan, who has run the department since 2012, retires later this month.
There’s about to be a new fire chief in town.

Tacoma Fire Chief Jim Duggan is set to retire this month after seven years at the helm, and the City Council has selected his replacement.

Deputy Fire Chief Toryono Green is expected to be approved for the post at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“He knows the issues the department is facing and has the courage and skills to lead the department to its amazing potential,” City Manager Elizabeth Pauli said.

Green has been with the Fire Department for 26 years, the last decade in management.

He has been deputy chief of administration for the last seven years, and served as assistant chief of emergency medical services and a training and medical services officer before that.

During meetings held in recent weeks so the public can get to know him, Green said upgrading older fire stations and diversifying the department are priorities.

