Tacoma historic homes tour marks 25 years with return to Stadium District, North Slope

The annual Tacoma Historical Society’s Historic Homes tour marks its silver anniversary this year.

The weekend tour, which launched 25 years ago, is returning to where it started: Stadium District and North Slope. The tour is a fundraiser for the Tacoma Historical Society.

Three of the homes on this year’s tour were built in 1889, the year British author Rudyard Kipling wrote that “Tacoma was literally staggering under a boom of the boomiest.”

One of the homes, the Manning House, 302 N. Tacoma Ave., now serves as the Chinaberry Hill Inn. The home was designed and built by John G. Proctor for Lucius R. Manning. Among Manning’s achievements were founding Pacific National Bank and helping secure the right-of-way for the Chicago and Milwaukee railway. Manning was a charter member of Tacoma’s Union Club, also on the tour.

The house has been featured in several national travel magazines.

Volunteer docents will be on hand to offer more information about each site. The event is a self-guided walking tour with homes within short walking or driving distance of each other.

Historic Homes tour

▪ When: May 4, 10 am to 5 p.m.,; May 5, 1-5 p.m. .

▪ Where to start: Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave., is the tour’s reception center. Complimentary snacks, drinks available at reception center during tour hours.





▪ Other sites: Union Club, St. Patrick Catholic Church and six historic homes, including the Manning House.

▪ Tickets: $25 ($20 for historical society members purchased at Historical Society Museum). Purchase online at EventBrite, www.TacomaHistory.EventBrite.com. After purchasing, go to Central Lutheran on either day of the tour to exchange your ticket for a booklet, which allows you to enter the tour sites. You also can exchange your ticket for a booklet in advance at Tacoma Historical Society Museum, 919 Pacific Ave. No refunds.

▪ Other ticket outlets: The Pacific Northwest Shop 2702 N. Proctor St.; Stadium Thriftway, 618 N. First St.; two Columbia Bank branches — 5727 N. 21st St., Tacoma and 2401 Mildred St W. in Fircrest.

▪ Restrictions: No food, drink or photography allowed in any of the homes.