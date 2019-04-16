Tips on how to land your next job Tips from experts at the U.S. Department of Labor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips from experts at the U.S. Department of Labor.

There is a series of “Get Hired” events upcoming at Pierce County Library System branches.

The events offer help with perfecting applications, interviewing tips and obtaining free technology certifications — http://techcert.pcls.us.

Registration is required. Go to https://jbc.mypcls.org/get-hired/ and click on “Get Hired Events” to find information.

Perfecting Applications

Learn how employers read applications and be prepared to meet an employer’s expectations. Explore organizing and communicating skills.

▪ April 18, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Effective Applications and Resumes

▪ May 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100.

▪ June 4, 2-4 p.m., Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

Prepare for Job Interviews

All attendees will receive an interview survival handout.

▪ April 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton.

▪ June 7, 2-4 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup.

Stress Management

Learn about stress during the job search and how to manage it, including defining stress and how it impacts lives, job seeker depression, anxiety, self-confidence in your search, PTSD and self-care.

▪ May 16, 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma.

Skills and Abilities Analysis

Learn communication skills and practice delivering a 60-second presentation to potential employers.

▪ May 30, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Interviewing Techniques

Learn interviewing tips and have the chance to practice answers to frequently asked questions.

▪ Thursday, June 20, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.