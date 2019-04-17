Manufacturing company idX moving jobs from Puyallup to Los Angeles area

An image from idX’s online portfolio shows the company’s work launching Kroger grocer’s “Live Naturally” section in its stores. Its idX West Seattle operation is moving manufacturing from Puyallup to its Los Angeles facility.

The company idX is undergoing changes that are affecting its workers in Puyallup.

According to a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification this week, idX is shedding 61 jobs from its Puyallup site as of June 14.

In response to questions, a company representative told The News Tribune Wednesday via email that it was moving manufacturing from its Seattle division into its Los Angeles-area facility.

“This change will drive production efficiencies and offer logistical advantages for our customers,” wrote Lin Courtois, vice president of marketing and communications for idX.

The company’s website describes idX as “one of the largest retail environment manufacturers in the industry.” The company’s national client portfolio includes Kroger, Ford, KFC and Tesla, among others.





According to Courtois, some of the company’s jobs will remain in Puyallup, including project management and engineering positions.





“Unfortunately, manufacturing-related positions will be eliminated at the Puyallup location,” Courtois wrote. “Over the next two months, idX will be working with our associates to determine suitable alternative opportunities at our other idX North American facilities, including idX’s Los Angeles division.”

The company opened its current Puyallup facility in 2007, at that time employing close to 160.