People continue to move to Pierce County, but the growth rate is slowing, per U.S. Census

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me

New population estimates from the U.S. Census shows Pierce County grew for a third year straight, though not at the same level as the two previous counts.





From July 2017 to July 2018, new people moving here from other counties nationwide was an estimated 8,189, the largest number seen in Washington for “domestic migration” over that time.

The two previous counts showed even higher domestic migration for Pierce: 10,736 from July 2016 to July 2017 and 11,785 for July 2015 to July 2016.

For the first time this decade, King County saw domestic migration drop, by an estimated 4,868, according to Census figures. International migration to King County, though, grew by an estimated 21,491.

For Pierce, international migration rose an estimated 1,338, down slightly from the previous year’s count.

In total, Pierce County added an estimated 14,098 residents in the July 2017 to July 2018 time span. That’s also lower than the previous two counts, which showed estimated totals of 17,012 and 18,636, respectively.

2018 estimated populations

▪ King 2.23 million

▪ Snohomish: 814,901

▪ Pierce 891,299

▪ Thurston 286,419

▪ Kitsap: 269,805