What’s Pierce County’s share of the $4.9 billion state capital budget? Here’s a list.

State legislators on Sunday approved the two-year $4.9 billion capital budget that focuses on projects in areas of behavioral health, affordable housing, education and the environment.

“The bipartisan support of this budget highlights the investments it makes on behalf of all Washingtonians,” said Sen. David Frockt, the Seattle Democrat who is vice chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee and the Senate’s lead capital budget writer.

The capital budget, commonly referred to as the bricks-and-mortar budget, includes $120 million in community-based behavioral health projects to help patients transition to care in their own communities. It also sets aside $33.2 million for predesign, planning and design of a new, 150-bed behavioral health teaching facility at the University of Washington Medical Center.

“This construction budget puts people first by putting a record amount of funding to build public schools, colleges and universities,” said Rep. Steve Tharinger, the Port Townsend Democrat who is chairman of the House Capital Budget Committee.

The budget includes $175 million in affordable housing loans and grants through the Housing Trust Fund.

Allocations include:

▪ $35 million for supportive housing and case management services for people living with behavioral health disorders.

▪ $10 million for high-quality modular housing to transition people out of homelessness quickly.

▪ $10 million for competitively awarded grants for state matches on private contributions to fund affordable housing.





The capital budget calls for spending about $148.4 million on toxics cleanup, prevention and stormwater assistance to local governments.

Other spending on environmental projects would prevent wildfires and help the orca population. Forest hazard reduction would receive $14.2 million.

The budget includes about $1.1 billion on K-12 education, with about $1.04 billion dedicated to the School Construction Assistance Program.

The budget also includes $927 million to construct facilities at public colleges and universities, which is also a record.

“We’re creating jobs in every corner of Washington state because we listened to, and worked with, lawmakers from every part of the state,” Tharinger said.

The following is a list of some of the major projects for Pierce County:

Department of Commerce

▪ $1.75 million for Legacy in Motion in Puyallup

▪ $1.5 million for YWCA Home at Last in Tacoma

▪ $1.5 million for the Carbonado water source protection acquisition

▪ $1.4 million for the Eatonville water treatment project

▪ $1.2 million for the Morgan Family YMCA

▪ $1 million for Arivva Community Center in Tacoma

▪ $1 million for the Key Peninsula Elder Community in Gig Harbor

▪ $1 million for renovation of the Beacon Center in Tacoma

▪ $1 million for Fircrest Pool

▪ $1 million for artificial turf infields at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood

▪ $1 million for the Marymount Museum/Spanaway Park Senior Center in Spanaway

▪ $985,000 for phase two of the Main Street Redevelopment Project in University Place

▪ $824,000 for the KNKX radio studio in Tacoma

▪ $800,000 for the Tacoma Housing Authority Arlington Drive program

▪ $773,000 for the Springbrook Park Expansion and Clover Creek Restoration in Lakewood

▪ $750,000 for the YWCA Pierce County

▪ $600,000 for the Orting City Hall and police station

▪ $586,000 for the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts’ Tacoma Theater District project

▪ $515,000 for culvert replacement in Puyallup

▪ $500,000 for Melanie Dressel Park in Tacoma

▪ $500,000 for the Bethel Dental Clinic

▪ $500,000 for the Step by Step program in Puyallup

▪ $500,000 for the Foothills Trail extension in Wilkeson

▪ $500,000 for the McChord Airfield North Clear Zone in Lakewood

▪ $500,000 for the Stan and Joan Cross Park in Tacoma

▪ $413,000 for the Tacoma Community House

▪ $309,000 for the Tehaleh Slopes bike trail in Bonney Lake

▪ $258,000 for improvements to Dawson Park in Tacoma

▪ $258,000 for the Fennel Creek trailhead in Bonney Lake

▪ $258,000 for Puyallup Street frontage improvement in Puyallup

▪ $258,000 for restoration of Wapato Creek in Fife

▪ $250,000 to YMCA of Greater Seattle -- Camp Ork

▪ $250,000 to Chief Leschi Schools in Puyallup for safety and security

▪ $206,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at the United Way of Pierce County in Tacoma

▪ $180,000 for the Gig Harbor Food Bank

▪ $173,000 for the PenMet Community Recreation Center in Gig Harbor

▪ $103,000 for the Orting Pedestrian Evacuation Crossing

▪ $72,000 for the Steilacoom Historical Museum storage building

▪ $52,000 for renovation of the kitchen at the Puyallup VFW

▪ $52,000 for enhancements to the PenMet-Cushman Trail in Gig Harbor

▪ $43,000 for the Curran House Museum in University Place

▪ $36,000 for the Wilkeson water protection project

▪ $34,000 for University Place Arts

▪ $14,000 for energy upgrades to the Historical Society building on Anderson Island

Community/Technical College System

▪ $40.8 million to replace the West Annex building at the downtown Tacoma campus of Bates Technical College with a new Medical Mile Health Science Center. The center will provide space for Allied Health and Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) programs, and include classroom and lab space.

▪ $31 million for a partial renovation of the Cascade Building built in 1973. The renovation supports programs such as Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology. The project will also improve or add space for classrooms, the lecture hall, circulation areas, and infrastructure and life safety systems.

▪ $3.3 million for pre-design and design of a new science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) building at Pierce College Puyallup. The new STEM building will provide specialized spaces for several existing programs, flexible space for support classes, various unscheduled labs that support programs, and student study spaces, and will enable the expansion of support services in vacated space created by the project.

▪ $2.8 million for predesign and design for a new fire training facility for Bates Technical College

Department of Ecology

▪ $10 million for Aladdin Plating, which was a chromium plating facility that had releases of chromium to soil and groundwater. This project would implement the cleanup action plan and complete cleanup of the Aladdin Plating site by excavating remaining soil contaminated with chromium.

▪ $9.6 million for the fourth phase of Floodplains for the Future, an integrated approach that combines flood-hazard reduction actions with salmon recovery, river and habitat restoration, and other public benefits. Floodplains by Design is public-private partnership among Ecology, The Nature Conservancy, and the Puget Sound Partnership.

Department of Fish and Wildlife





▪ $2.3 million to construct the gravity and pumped intakes for the Minter Creek Hatchery to make them compliant with current federal and state fish screening and fish passage criteria.

Historical Society

▪ $773,000 rehabilitation of Metro Parks Tacoma’s W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory, including structural/seismic upgrades, mechanical system upgrades, and the re-creation of three historic facades (one at each entry point), that were original features of the building.

▪ $307,000 to improve care of exhibits and artifacts in the Balfour Dock Building at the Foss Waterway through containment of sawdust, vapors and other contaminants produced by the boat shop.

▪ $100,000 for continuation of the restoration and conservation of the fishing vessel Shenandoah at the Harbor History Museum in Gig Harbor.

Military Department

▪ $4.8 million from general fund-federal to design and construct a single-story, 56,000-square-foot Air Support Operations Group complex with administrative and warehouse space, and a 15,000-square-foot vehicle operations parking shed that will house Air National Guard members serving in units at Camp Murray.

▪ $2 million from general fund-federal funding to construct a helicopter overhead cover that will protect and prolong aircrafts at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

▪ $600,000 to construct a memorial park at Camp Murray with monuments to memorialize the service of Washington National Guard members.

Recreation and Conservation Funding Board





▪ $1.2 million for improvements to the Kopachuck Beach area

▪ $779,000 for Mountain View Dairy

▪ $709,000 for Chambers Creek Canyon trail development

▪ $700,000 for McNeil Island estuary restoration

▪ $500,000 for trail access upgrades at Fort Steilacoom Park

▪ $500,000 for the second phase of the Harry Todd waterfront improvements

▪ $498,000 for the third phase of the splash pad at Gateway Park

▪ $414,000 for improvement to the Puyallup Valley sports complex field

▪ $385,000 for Sound View Camp conservation

▪ $350,000 for Busy Wild Creek forestland preservation

▪ $350,000 for Allan Yorke Park athletic field with lighting

▪ $350,000 for the first phase of a youth athletic facility at the Gig Harbor sports complex

▪ $322,000 for a field improvement to a youth athletic facility at the Puyallup Valley sports complex

▪ $205,000 for second phase of Taylor Bay acquisitionTaylor Bay Acquisition

▪ $150,000 for Kaukiki farmland preservation





▪ $134,000 for lights at Sehmel Homestead Park

▪ $83,000 for Tidal Embayment restoration design

▪ $30,000 for Bacon and Eggs Skateable Art Skate Park

Department of Social and Health Services





▪ $28.7 million to construct two new 30-bed admission units (60 beds total) for competency evaluation and restoration at Western State Hospital’s Center for Forensic Services in Lakewood.

▪ $8.8 million for patient safety improvements to wards at Western State Hospital and Eastern State Hospital near Spokane. Funding is provided for patient safety improvements that will reduce potential ligature points and increase safety and security for patients and staff at the two state hospitals and the Child Study and Treatment Center at Western State Hospital.

▪ $8 million for cottage cooling upgrades at the Rainier School.

▪ $1 million for a new predesign for a new Western State Hospital. The pre-design will consider capacity between 250 and 350 beds.

▪ $525,000 to improve the reliability of the electrical distribution system at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island by removing and deactivating, power poles, transformers, and overhead high voltage lines in selected areas of the island prone to downed lines.

▪ $360,000 to replace the inoperable outboard speed boat lift at the Main Dock of the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island to rapidly respond to medical evacuations and fuel spills. The boat lift will enable passengers to be safely loaded into the boat out of the water so that non-ambulatory passengers aren’t required to be transported down the steep dock during low tides, rough seas, and/or icy conditions.

Parks and Recreation Commission

▪ $2.9 million to design and permit first-phase construction of a campground, infrastructure and appropriate support facilities at Nisqually State Park. Funding may also be used in this phase to construct and expand the park trail system.

University of Washington Tacoma

▪ $4 million to design a new University of Washington Tacoma Academic Innovation building. The new building will accommodate enrollment growth in the Milgard Business School and the UWT Mechanical Engineering program by providing additional capacity in classroom functional spaces and lab spaces.

▪ $1.8 million to UW Tacoma for remediation of soil and groundwater contamination at the University of Washington Tacoma campus. The UWT through an amended Agreed Order with the state Department of Ecology is required to design, construct, operate, and monitor cleanup actions within the campus.