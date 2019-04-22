A dropped cell phone led to 2 people stranded on a Point Defiance Park cliff

Tacoma Fire Department

Two people became stranded on a cliff in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park late Sunday after trying to retrieve a dropped cell phone, according to the Fire Department.

Crews were called about 10:20 p.m. to the Bridge’s Viewpoint along Five Mile Drive.

While trying to scramble down and get the dropped cell phone, both people became stuck about 70 feet below the viewpoint.

A fire boat spotted the stranded visitors and notified a rope rescue team, which took a half hour or so to pull them safely back up.

Neither person was injured.