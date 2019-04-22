Misty Copsey’s face displayed on truck in hopes of getting new info in missing girl case

Could social media help find Misty Copsey 25 years later? In this Sept. 2017 file video, the Puyallup Police Department hopes a prominent presentation on its Facebook and Twitter feeds will lead to fresh clues in the case of Misty Copsey, who disappeared 25 years ago and was never found. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this Sept. 2017 file video, the Puyallup Police Department hopes a prominent presentation on its Facebook and Twitter feeds will lead to fresh clues in the case of Misty Copsey, who disappeared 25 years ago and was never found.

The face of a missing 14-year-old girl will be displayed on a semi-trailer that will travel across Washington state, hopefully eliciting new clues about how Misty Copsey vanished.

Misty disappeared Sept. 27, 1992, after leaving the Puyallup fairgrounds with her best friend.

Police were unable to determine what happened to the girl after she missed her bus ride back to Spanaway.

Now, the Washington State Patrol is putting photos of Misty on the side of semi-trailers as part of the Missing and Unidentified Persons’ program Homeward Bound.

The truck will be unveiled Tuesday morning at Kam-Way Transportation’s facility in Pacific.

One in six missing children are found when the public sees a photograph of the kid, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Homeward Bound program was launched in 2005 by trooper Renee Padgett. It stopped for a few years after partner Kam-Way moved locations but relaunched earlier this year.

First featured on the trucks after the relaunch was Teekah Lewis, a 2-year-old Tacoma girl who vanished Jan. 23, 1999, while her family bowled nearby.

Misty went to the Puyallup Fair with her best friend Sept. 27, 1992. They left the fairgrounds about 8:30 p.m.

The plan was for Misty to catch a bus home, but she missed it.

She called her mom at 8:45 p.m. and told her she would ask a friend for a ride home. That’s when she and her best friend parted ways for the night.

A Pierce Transit bus driver remembered seeing Misty about 9:20 p.m. He told her his bus didn’t go to Spanaway, and she walked away, downtrodden.

That’s the last time anybody saw Misty.

There were two unconfirmed sightings of the teen walking south on Meridian Avenue, leading police to believe she may have tried to walk home.

Although police initially deemed her a runaway, they later determined Misty had likely been abducted.

Anybody with information on what happened to Misty is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).