Local
The most stressed-out city in Washington is right here in Pierce County. It’s not Tacoma
13 tips for mental health wellness
Lakewood, you’re going to want to sit down before you read this.
According to the number crunchers at online job site Zippia, you’re the most highly stressed-out city in Washington.
In fact, you’re so on edge you came in 13 on the list of the top 50. If it helps, West New York, New Jersey was No. 1.
Relax. Just breathe.
Using Census data, Zippia looked at:
▪ Unemployment.
▪ Hours Worked.
▪ Commute Times.
▪ Population Density.
▪ Home Price to Income Ratio.
▪ Percent of Uninsured Population.
The higher the number on each scale, the more stress they determined a city has.
Look, a puppy.
Zippia has a list of the 10 highest salaries for people working in Lakewood. They are all in health care.
Put the medical bill down.
Lakewood, these Zippia people don’t know you. Don’t get too stressed out over this.
But, just to be safe, take Friday off.
Comments