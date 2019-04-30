Graham man helping driver with car trouble hit by vehicle and critically injured

Graham Fire & Rescue

A 41-year-old man was critically injured early Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to help someone with car trouble in Graham, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man noticed a driver pushing a disabled car west on 224th Street East about 5 a.m. and went to help.

While crossing the street, a westbound car struck the man near 117th Avenue East.

That driver remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He suffered multiple broken bones and head trauma.