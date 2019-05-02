Luxury hotel becomes latest part of Muckleshoot Casino expansion

An 18-story, 400-room hotel tower is set to open in 2021 at Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. Courtesy

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe has announced plans for a luxury resort as part of its expansion at Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn.

The 18-story, 400-room hotel tower is set to open in the second quarter of 2021, according to a recent news release.

Sixty percent of the rooms will offer a view of Mount Rainier, according the plans. Other rooms will have views of the Olympic range.

A pool and spa will be some of the amenities offered, along with a supervised play area and arcade for kids.

The hotel also will offer a rooftop restaurant.





Calling the hotel the “pinnacle” of the ongoing Muckleshoot project, the release says the site’s expansion “will add a 20,000-square-foot, technologically advanced events center, a trio of fast-casual dining destinations, a high-energy center bar, and more.”

The expansion also will increase the site’s smoke-free gaming area and offer a cultural gallery to honor the tribe’s history.

The first phase of the expansion is set for completion next spring.

Once completed with the hotel in operation, the release says the site will have “157,000 square feet of continuous gaming, 29,000 total square feet of event space, and more than a dozen dining choices.”