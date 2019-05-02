Dogs attack, disfigure 83-year-old woman after escaping from Tacoma yard

An 83-year-old woman was attacked Wednesday by two dogs that escaped from their Tacoma yard.

The woman was outside in the 4300 block of South Thompson Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the pit bull-mix dogs broke free and jumped on her, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

She was knocked to the ground and bitten several times.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and will be permanently disfigured, police said.

By the time officers arrived on scene, the dogs’ owner took them and ran.

The owner could face criminal charges when caught.

Both dogs will be quarantined when found and animal control officers will determine whether they need to be euthanized.

“I couldn’t believe it, no one could believe it,” the dog owner’s grandfather told KOMO. “It’s hard to believe that those dogs did that because them dogs were playful.”