7-year-old girl dies after dad accidentally backs over her in South Hill driveway

A 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night after her stepfather accidentally backed his truck over her as she skateboarded across their South Hill driveway.

The dad returned home from work about 6:30 p.m. and began backing into the driveway in the 12400 block of 130th Ave. Ct. E.

His daughter was skateboarding on a nearby hill and saw him arrive home so she rode her skateboard down the hill and tried to go behind his truck, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The dad was unable to stop in time and his Chevrolet Silverado backed over the girl.

She was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl has not been identified.