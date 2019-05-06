The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Tacoma Dome on first tour in nine years

Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers are back together and making a stop in Tacoma this year on their first tour in nearly a decade.

The Happiness Begins Tour, which features Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, comes to the Tacoma Dome on Oct. 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at LiveNation.com. A presale for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard holders starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The sibling trio’s new song “Sucker” is Grammy-nominated and has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.

Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick broke up the band in 2013 over a disagreement on the direction to take the band’s music. They haven’t put out an album since 2009.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the Jones Brothers said in a statement.