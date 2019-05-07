‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah bringing comedy tour to Tacoma

Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be at the Tacoma Dome on Dec. 13, 2019. Courtesy

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” will stop in Tacoma during his stand-up comedy tour this year.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at the Heritage Bank Box Office.

Noah will appear at the Tacoma Dome Dec. 13 as part of the Loud & Clear Tour, which kicked off in Toronto in January.

The host of the Emmy-winning late night show is known for his commentary on politics and current events.

He released his first book in 2016, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” and launched a podcast in April called “On Second Thought: The Trevor Noah Podcast.”