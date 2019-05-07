Coming soon to Seattle-area QFCs: a place to park your dog while you shop

DogSpot offers high-tech doghouses where customers can park their pets The doghouses from DogSpot offer both air conditioning and heated floors, depending on the weather. The service is initially launching at eight Seattle-area QFC stores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The doghouses from DogSpot offer both air conditioning and heated floors, depending on the weather. The service is initially launching at eight Seattle-area QFC stores.

The next wave of in-store tech at the grocery is targeting your dog.

Eight of Kroger’s QFC grocery stores in the Seattle area are introducing app-accessible doghouses to serve as a temporary waiting area for your dog as you shop.

The doghouses are produced by pet-tech startup DogSpot.

Participating stores are in Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Ballard, Wallingford, University Village, Kirkland, and Redmond. A QFC representative told The News Tribune on Tuesday that for now, the doghouses will just be at those eight locations.

According to the company’s announcement April 30, the doghouses are “lockable, self-sanitizing, camera-monitored and temperature controlled.”

“The camera feed, or ‘Puppy Cam,’ allows customers to keep an eye on their dog while in the store. The structure provides shelter from the rain, and the temperature control allows for heated floors in the colder months and air conditioning in the summer,” the company said.

The announcement noted that QFC is the first grocer in the area to add the DogSpot houses. The service will be provided at no charge to customers upon the introduction of the doghouses later this month. The Brooklyn-based company eventually will offer 300 more of the doghouses nationwide this year.

More details are available at DogSpot’s app in the iTunes app store or Google Play.