Korean gastropub, brewery coming to Point Ruston later in May

Korean gastropub and brewery Kobrew at Point Ruston is tentatively set to open later in May. Courtesy

A new Korean-inspired gastropub/brewery is coming to Point Ruston at the former Fish Brewing site later this month.

Kobrew will feature a lunch and dinner tapas-style menu designed for customers to share dishes.

“We are creating a restaurant experience that showcases Korean food and its flavors through a diverse menu of both classic Korean dishes like bibimbap, bo ssam pork belly and galbi,” said founder Cody Cluff in a news release.

Cluff also runs Seattle’s Magnuson Café & Brewery.

According to Cluff, the Point Ruston site also will feature “Korean-inspired brewpub fare,” including sliders, tacos and Korean fried chicken.

Kobrew will have a brewery with 14 rotating taps of Kobrew beers.

According to the release: “Head brewer Carey Dixon will focus on classics from Northwest IPAs to easy-drinking lagers, as well as some creative beers that bring unique Korean flavors to life.”

There also will be a full cocktail menu with several drinks featuring soju, a popular Korean liquor. Korean desserts also will be on the menu.

“Our goal is to create a Korean gastropub experience that is for everyone,” said Cluff, whose wife’s hometown is Seoul.





The interior’s design will include group dining for parties up to 40. Outdoor seating also will be available.

Cluff is working with London chef Andrew Hales in developing the menu.

“Korean ingredients and flavors can be intimidating to those unfamiliar with the cuisine, so our challenge is to make our menu accessible to all, yet authentic,” Cluff said.

The goal is to open right after Memorial Day, according to Kobrew representative Marina Petro.

You can follow Kobrew’s progress on Instagram and Facebook or on its website https://www.kobrew.com/ (the sites were just starting up as of Tuesday).