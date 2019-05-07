Two new industrial projects coming to Kent, Sumner

Bridge Point Kent is one of several projects being developed in the area by Bridge Development Partners. Courtesy

A developer tied to projects in Lacey and Portland, Oregon, has announced two new projects, one in Kent and one in Sumner.

Chicago-based Bridge Development Partners, has purchased two sites, a 4.73-acre property at 26524 79th Ave. in Kent, and a 2.89-acre property at 1710 136th Ave. E. in Sumner.

Bridge’s other projects include Bridge Point Lacey, 3301 Hogum Bay Rd NE in Lacey, and Bridge Point I-5 in Portland.

For Bridge Point Kent 100, the developers will build a new 97,522-square-foot industrial facility, with 30-foot clear ceiling heights and flexible configurations, “with space divisible down to 30,000 square feet to accommodate a variety of smaller tenants,” according to the company’s announcement.

The site is 1.5 miles from Interstate 5 and expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Bridge Point Sumner 60 will consist of a new 64,574-square-foot facility with flexible space ranging from 20,000 to 65,000 square feet. It also will include a 120-foot truck court and parking for 54 cars.

The area’s industrial market “remains among the country’s most dynamic, as a surging economy and strong population growth is creating continuous demand from users,” said Justin Carlucci, partner, Northwest region at Bridge, in the Tuesday announcements.

“By creating a state-of-the-art development like Bridge Point Sumner 60, we are perfectly positioned to cater to smaller companies, who make up a broad share of the tenant base in this area.”

The Sumner project is expected to break ground in the next month and finish construction in early 2020. The site is less than a mile from the state Route 167 interchange, 15 minutes from state Route 18, 19 minutes from I-5, and 25 minutes from the Port of Tacoma, according to the project’s description.