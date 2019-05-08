‘10 Things I Hate About You’ is 20. Thousands to celebrate with movie night at Stadium High

Relive the movie ’10 Things I Hate About You’ A trailer of the Heath Ledger romantic comedy that featured Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A trailer of the Heath Ledger romantic comedy that featured Tacoma.

The film ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ turns 20 this year.

Thousands plan to gather in celebration in June where much of the movie was filmed: Stadium High School in Tacoma.

Starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “10 Things I Hate About You” is a modern take on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” and was filmed at Stadium High School and other places in Tacoma in the late ‘90s. The movie was released in 1999.

Tacoma’s Pretty Gritty Tours partnered with the Stadium Boosters Club to host a viewing of the movie at 8:30 p.m. on June 8 in the high school’s Stadium Bowl.

More than 9,000 people — and counting — have already bought tickets, said Chris Staudinger, president of Pretty Gritty Tours.

Pretty Gritty Tours will also be leading tours around the school at 5:30, 7 and 10 p.m. Pictures will be set up to show where scenes were filmed in the cafeteria, guidance counselor’s office and various hallways. Some props from the film were left behind, including signs stating the name of the fictional high school in the movie, Padua High School.

People can even search for the “elusive” signature left behind by Heath Ledger in the school’s attic, which has collected signatures from students every year since 1906.

The tour guides won’t tell you where it is, though.

“It’s definitely up there. We’re giving everyone the opportunity to try and find it,” Staudinger said.

Ledger came to Tacoma from Australia in 1998 to film “10 Things I Hate About You,” which was the movie that “supercharged his career,” wrote News Tribune reporter Craig Sailor. Ledger died of a toxic combination of prescription drugs at his New York City home on Jan. 22, 2008.

Tickets for the movie night are being sold for $5 at eventbrite.com. Tickets for the set tours cost $25 at prettygrittytours.com.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a cushion, pillow or blanket.

All the proceeds from the movie night go to support student activities through the Boosters club.