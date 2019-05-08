Man, 73, killed in Roy after being trapped by forklift

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 73-year-old man died Tuesday after becoming trapped underneath a forklift in Roy, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, who owned the 40-acre property in the 8400 block of state Route 702, was visiting from California to work with his business partner.

The property is used to scrap military vehicles.

The man called his daughter about 10:20 a.m. to tell her he was trapped and needed help.

When paramedics arrived, they cut the front gate to gain access to the property and found the man face down next to a forklift.

He had a large wound to his left elbow and a glove was underneath one of the forklift’s front tires, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The forklift had rolled backward and struck a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened.