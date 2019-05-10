Peeps from a Tacoma storm drain turned out to be 3 ducklings in need of a rescue

Watch zookeepers rescue duckling from storm drain Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium zookeepers rescued three ducklings from a storm drain on May 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium zookeepers rescued three ducklings from a storm drain on May 10, 2019.

Three tiny ducklings were rescued from a storm drain at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Thursday after getting separated from their mama.

Marc Duncan, a senior staff biologist, heard peeps about 4:15 p.m. and spotted a mallard surrounded by eight baby ducks in the nearby grass.

Realizing there must be more ducklings stuck in the storm drain, Duncan called for help.

Maintenance technician Paul Sackmann used a rake to pry open the heavy metal storm drain cover.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“The cover hadn’t been opened in a while,” he said. “We whammed it and yanked on it and it finally moved.”

Once the cover was off, staff biologist Suzanne Akerman peered inside and spotted the tip of a beak inside a pipe.

When the duckling eventually waddled out, Akerman carefully scooped it up in a net and placed it on the ground.

Two other ducklings, believed to be no more than a week old, were rescued the same way.

They reunited with their mama and siblings and disappeared into the bushes.

“They were fluffy and seemed to be happy to be reunited with mom and the rest of their family,” Akerman said. “There’s not much cuter than a baby duckling. We were very happy we could help.”

Zoo officials covered the drain so no other animals could fall through.