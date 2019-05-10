Dick’s Drive-In site might be taken off the list of places Sound Transit could build

The newest Dick’s Drive-In Restaurant opened in Kent Dick’s Drive-In Restaurant opened its first location south of Seattle in Kent’s West Hill area. It is the seventh burger restaurant for the 64-year-old Seattle chain known for its no-frills menu, burgers made from fresh beef, and hand-cut fries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dick’s Drive-In Restaurant opened its first location south of Seattle in Kent’s West Hill area. It is the seventh burger restaurant for the 64-year-old Seattle chain known for its no-frills menu, burgers made from fresh beef, and hand-cut fries.

The hamburgers might be safe.





The Dick’s Drive-In site in Kent could be removed from the list of places where Sound Transit — the agency that runs Link light rail, Sounder commuter trains and regional express buses — is considering to build a maintenance facility.

The Sound Transit System Expansion Committee has adopted an amendment that would keep the Dick’s site from being considered further, King County Councilman and Sound Transit board member Dave Upthegrove said in a press release Thursday.

Upthegrove proposed the amendment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“This site did not meet our established criteria,” he said in the statement. “The impact to transit-oriented development near a light rail station was a serious flaw. It also would have displaced a low-income mobile home community, raising social justice and equity concerns.”





Upthegrove said the Sound Transit Expansion Committee has voted to send three sites into the Environmental Impact Statement phase of the project.

Those include the Midway Landfill site in Kent, and sites at South 336th Street and South 344th street along Interstate 5 in Federal Way.

The Sound Transit Board will take final action on the committee’s recommendation May 23, Upthegrove said.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Dick’s Drive-In executive vice president Jasmine Donovan and others voiced their opposition to the Dick’s site being under consideration at a press conference outside the restaurant in January.

Dick’s opened the Kent location at 24220 Pacific Highway S. in December, after the company let the public vote online and more than 60 percent of the 170,000 votes were to put the new restaurant south of Seattle.

Building the Sound Transit maintenance facility there would mean demolishing the new restaurant and other nearby businesses.

Sound Transit officials have said they need maintenance facilities to expand the region’s light rail system and that it’s not easy to find places to put them.

The facilities require about 30 flat acres near the light rail line.

A light rail extension to Federal Way, which includes a station near the Dick’s site, is expected to be finished in 2024.