A Pierce County city has been listed as the best place to retire in Washington state

Gig Harbor recently topped a SmartAsset list of places to retire. Staff file, 2014

A new ranking of best places to retire in Washington state has Gig Harbor at the top.

The list, produced by personal financial tech site SmartAsset, has Sequim at No. 2, Snohomish at No. 3 and Olympia at No. 4.

Clarkston, Woodinville, Lynnwood, Port Orchard, Blaine and Port Townsend rounded out the top 10.

The No. 1 spot for the state is familiar territory for Gig Harbor; SmartAsset has ranked the city top in the state for retirees going back to 2015, according to past lists on SmartAsset’s website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Gig Harbor, in its national rankings this year, came in near the top at No. 4, behind Naples, Florida; Cumming, Georgia; and Beverly Hills. (Yes, that Beverly Hills.)

Rounding out the top 10 nationally for 2019 were Wasilla, Alaska; Media, Pennsylvania; Farmington and Grosse Pointe, Michigan; New Port Richey and Orange Park, Florida.

Gig Harbor has ranked No. 4 nationally since 2017.

Factors determining the ranking included taxation, doctor’s offices per 1,000 people, retirement centers per 1,000 people, percentage of seniors and its overall national index.

In 2017, a survey by Apartment data site Zumper ranked Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area near the bottom of its national places-to-retire list, citing rain and expensive real estate.





In this survey, King County also ranked lower than Pierce and Thurston in its national ranking.

Read more about the SmartAsset 2019 state, national retiree rankings at https://bit.ly/2YmvnHM