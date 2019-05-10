Hot air balloon makes surprise sunset landing in Lake Tapps neighborhood

A hot air balloon made a surprise landing in a Lake Tapps neighborhood Thursday night, delighting boaters and residents who were outside waiting for sunset.

Seattle Ballooning launched from Auburn Valley with four passengers, floated over the White River Amphitheater and drifted low over Lake Tapps.

That’s when the wind stopped cooperating.

Federal Aviation Administration law requires hot air balloons to land before sunset, so balloon pilot Eliav Cohen accepted a line from boaters and landed in the street minutes before sundown.

“We run outside and there’s this balloon coming over our house, and it lands in our street,” Steve Anselmi told King-5. “I couldn’t believe there was this balloon coming flying over our house. It was literally 20 feet above our house. It was incredible.”

A crowd gathered near 214th Avenue East and 63rd Street East to watch Cohen deflate the the balloon, fold it into a basket and place it inside a company truck that arrived to pick up the passengers.