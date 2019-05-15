Armed Forces Day opens JBLM to the public for one day of military-style fun

Pfc. Ian Collins, right, helps Arianna Lammers, 10, center, try on a soldier’s helmet, while Madison Shifflett, 8, delights in checking out some of the Stryker Command Vehicle features during Armed Forces Day in 2006. Staff file, 2006

Ever wonder what goes on behind the heavily guarded gates of Joint Base Lewis-McChord? Carnival rides, live music and entertainment, craft and food vendors, apparently.

Armed Forces Day, a community celebration, will be held May 18 at JBLM and will include military history displays and reenactments, displays of military aircraft, vehicles and equipment and a climbing wall.





The public is welcomed at the free event, which runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at JBLM Main’s Cowan and Memorial stadiums.

“The Armed Forces Day celebration offers members of the community an opportunity to join JBLM service members in celebrating America’s history, our military heritage and our continued commitment to serving our community,” JBLM said in a statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For more information visit: JBLMArmedForcesDay.com

Access and Parking Information

Guests without an installation access pass should enter Lewis Main through the DuPont gate off Interstate 5. Due to security checks expect some delays when entering the base.

▪ All vehicles entering the installation are subject to inspection.

▪ Drivers must present a valid license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

▪ Passengers age 16 and older must present a government-issued photo ID.

▪ Vehicles cleared for entry will be directed to a parking area for shuttle bus rides to and from the event site.

▪ Visitors and military ID-card holders may not bring weapons, alcohol, illegal drugs, fireworks or pets onto the base. Marijuana is illegal on JBLM. Medical alert and medical assistance animals are permitted.