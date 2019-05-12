1 person seriously injured after car crashes into building in Lakewood

A car crashed into a building in Lakewood Saturday night, according to emergency responders.

About 8:40 p.m., the car hit the structure in the 8000 block of Durango Street Southwest.

Before the crash, the vehicle was thought to have been speeding down Durango when the diver lost control, Lakewood police Lt. Chris Lawler said Sunday. The vehicle then rolled before it hit the building, he said.

The passenger was able to get out of the car, but the driver was trapped, Lawler said.

“After a long extrication, one patient was transported (to an area hospital) in life-threatening condition,” West Pierce Fire & Rescue officials said via social media.

The passenger also was evaluated at an area hospital, but was not injured, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.