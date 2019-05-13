This is why measles is so dangerous Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease.

Health officials issued a warning that a man with measles may have exposed others in Pierce and King counties, including at an Orting school and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The man, who is in his 40s, is recovering at home.

It is unclear where the man became infected with measles, which is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air through coughs or sneezes.

The disease causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Measles is a cause for serious concern for anyone who does not have immunity,” said Anthony L-T Chen, director of heath for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “We urge those people to determine if they were at any of the locations where they may have been exposed to measles.”

Some of the locations include Sea-Tac Airport, Orting High School, Orting Transmission, Skookum Archery, a Discount Tire store in Bonney Lake, a 76 gas station in SeaTac and Sound Family Medicine Bonney Lake Walk-in Clinic.

He visited those places May 6 to May 11.

Health officials said if you were exposed to measles by this man, you will likely experience symptoms between May 13 and May 31.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 21 days after exposure.

Infants and children under 5, adults over 20, pregnant women and people with weak immune symptoms are most at risk.

For more information about measles, click here.