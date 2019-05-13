Local
Here’s who filed Monday for Tacoma City Council
Filing week started Monday for candidates running for office in the 2019 election.
In Tacoma, there are four City Council seats up for grabs: Position 1, Position 3 and At-Large Positions 8 and 9.
Filing week will last through Friday.
As of Monday, here’s who filed for Tacoma City Council, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office:
Position 1
Position 3
Keith Blocker (incumbent)
At-Large Position 7
Conor McCarthy (incumbent)
At-Large Position 8
For a full list of candidates, visit co.pierce.wa.us/328/Elections.
